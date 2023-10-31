Content posted by Matthew Lani was 'for entertainment', says his lawyer

Speaking outside court, Matthew Lani’s attorney, Dumisani Mabunda, insisted his client had never consulted any patients nor had he been paid for any services rendered as a doctor.

JOHANNESBURG - Matthew Lani’s lawyer says the content he posted on social media styling himself as a doctor was "for entertainment".

It’s recently emerged that Lani is in fact not a qualified doctor and he was arrested on Sunday night after security guards at the Helen Joseph Hospital caught him trying to sneak in.

He was meant to make his first appearance in the Joburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, on charges of impersonating a doctor.

But the case has been dropped - for now - because there’s not enough evidence to prosecute him.

Speaking outside court, Matthew Lani’s attorney, Dumisani Mabunda, insisted his client had never consulted any patients nor had he been paid for any services rendered as a doctor.

"He was actually facing one count of impersonating a doctor and as we already indicated, his conduct... in actual fact, he was just doing it for entertainment. There's no complainant who says that he actually consulted with him as a doctor or maybe paid him as a doctor or anything of that sort, so as a result there is no case against him."

After two nights behind bars, Lani, meanwhile, told journalists at court that he was just looking forward to going home.

"This whole situation has been overwhelming from the day it started … The past couple of hours have been difficult but I'm quite happy with the attorneys and that the case got withdrawn. Right now I just want to go home and sleep."

Lani’s respite might be short-lived, though, with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) having confirmed that the investigations were ongoing.