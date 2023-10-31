City Power to oversee load shedding after ditching Eskom

City Power will manage most of Johannesburg's load shedding from next week after reaching an agreement with Eskom, which would now limit power cuts in these areas to a maximum of two hours.

JOHANNESBURG - As rolling blackouts persist with no respite in sight, the City of Joburg is trying to mitigate the impact on residents and protect critical infrastructure while proceeding with plans to eventually ditch Eskom.

In the latest efforts to try to stabilise the metro’s electricity grid, City Power will now oversee load shedding operations for most of the areas in Johannesburg, which were previously managed by Eskom.

From next week, Johannesburg City Power will manage load shedding in the metro after reaching an agreement with Eskom.

City Power said the move would now allow it to limit load shedding to a maximum of up to two hours - even during Stages five and higher.

"This undertaking will bring changes to the load shedding blocks, which will affect the schedule in areas load shed by City Power in Johannesburg and Eskom across Gauteng," explained the utility’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said there were a few areas in Johannesburg that would remain supplied by Eskom due “technical complications”.

"City Power customers in Tshepisong, Lufhereng [Roodepoort], Hoogland, Maroeladal, Morningside, Riverclub, Dainfern, Bloubosrand, Waterford Estate, Riverbend, Kyasands, Bellairspark [Randburg], Halfway House, Halfway Gardens, Vorna Valley, Willowway [Midrand], Marlboro Transit Camp [Alexandra] will continue to be load shed by Eskom.”

City Power was buckling under the weight of high levels of load shedding, with its infrastructure unable to keep up with the constant switching on and off of its aged and strained grid.