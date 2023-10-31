City of Tshwane warns communities against doing unsanctioned food inspections

Earlier this month, several children died from alleged food poisoning after consuming products purchased from informal traders.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has issued a warning to communities carrying out unsanctioned food inspections as the proliferation of unregulated spaza shops continues to raise concerns.

Earlier this month several children died from alleged food poisoning after consuming products purchased from informal traders.

This has prompted residents in parts of Gauteng to take it upon themselves to carry out health checks at some establishments.

READ: Cele worried about spaza shops' food quality after spate of child deaths

It’s understood residents have been raiding informal shops looking for fake or counterfeit food items.

"The Tshwane Health Department has noted increased efforts to conduct food safety inspections by different role players. Food inspections are highly regulated in terms of legislation carried out by experienced and trained environmental health practitioners this is in conjunction with role players such as law enforcement agencies amongst the others," said the city’s Health MMC Rina Marx.

Marx is calling for collaboration with health practitioners and communities to work together in line with the legislation.

"Going forward, the department has a plan of action in place and will intensify joined municipal operations, including pro-active inspections and monitoring of prioritised high-risk premises."