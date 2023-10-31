Boks make triumphant return home as thousands throng airport in welcome

The double-defending champions were greeted with loud cheers and waving flags as they soaked in the home support after spending more than two months away from home.

JOHANNESBURG - It was a triumphant return for the Springboks as they were met by thousands of supporters who welcomed them home following a historic 2023 Rugby World Cup.

They beat New Zealand 12-11 on Saturday to clinch a record-breaking fourth Webb Ellis trophy.

With the South African flag wrapped around his shoulders, captain Siya Kolisi hoisted the World Cup in the air to loud cheers of celebration, as thousands of supporters waited at OR Tambo’s international arrivals to mark their return.

Along with thanking fans for their support, the return also provided the team a chance to address matters of national importance – such as Cheslin Kolbe’s struggle to uncover his face as South Africa lifted the trophy on the podium in Paris.

The Boks will now embark on a four-day tour of South Africa that starts on Thursday and will make stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto. The Boks will then head to Cape Town, Durban and East London.