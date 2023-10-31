Bok skipper Siya Kolisi urges SA to address difficult issues country is facing

Speaking at the Boks' official homecoming at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Kolisi said that politicians, the private sector and South Africans in general needed to speak about issues that may be difficult to address.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has used their back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories to urge South Africans to strive for a better future.

He said that this was one of the main points made by Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, following their victory in France over New Zealand on Saturday.

"In Parliament, when they speak about serious stuff, how people are dealing with what happened in South Africa before, how is the next generation going to see the way forward, that’s so important for us as South Africa because I feel a lot of things are spoken about but the serious issues, because they are too sensitive to speak about in public, but we need to because we need to know what’s the way forward."