Bok RWC victory kept South Africans in a jovial mood amid tough times, says fan

The Boks landed on South African soil from France on Tuesday morning after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Some South Africans who’ve welcomed the Springboks home at the OR Tambo International Airport said seeing the team walk into the arrivals terminal was an experience of a lifetime.

Hundreds of supporters cheered in jubilation as the world champions danced with South Africans at the airport.

Celebrations were still in order at the OR Tambo International Airport an hour after the Springboks left the premises.

As the team was leaving the building, they were surrounded by a massive group of supporters who merely wanted to take a glimpse of the Rugby World Champions.

A supporter told Eyewitness News that the Springboks' victory had kept South Africans in a jovial mood amid tough economic challenges.

"It means a lot for the country because if you see now, there are issues of sponsors, issues of tourist attractions, so it's a good thing for the country."