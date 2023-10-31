Go

Bok coach Nienaber thanks SA Rugby for believing in him

The team landed back in the country on Tuesday following their campaign in France which saw them defeat New Zealand in the final.

Springbok World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after the team returned from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
31 October 2023 17:22

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has thanked SA Rugby for the faith shown in him after leading the Springboks to a historic fourth Rugby World Cup title.

But, it's a bittersweet sweet victory for Nienaber, who will now head to Ireland to coach Leinster rugby.

"I would have been a physio in Bloemfontein if senior leaders like our president Mr Alexander Rassie... you need people to back you, to believe in you. I would have loved to be a fly on the wall in that conversation where Rassie said 'Listen guys, I think this physio is good enough to be a head coach. I know he hasn't coached before but I think he is good enough'. You need people who believe in you."

