Biden intends to boot Central African Republic, Niger, Uganda, Gabon out of AGOA

The United States president said that the four countries did not meet the eligibility requirements of Section 104 of the act, intending to terminate their participation from 1 January 2024.

JOHANNESBURG - The United States President, Joe Biden, announced intentions to boot the Central African Republic (CAR), Gabon, Niger, and Uganda out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

This was contained in a letter from the US president to the Speaker of Congress. In it, Biden said the four did not meet the eligibility requirements of Section 104 of the AGOA.

His announcement came just days before South Africa holds the 20th annual AGOA Summit in Johannesburg.

AGOA allows some African countries to get duty-free access to the US trade market.

Biden assessed the four African countries, determining they were not fit to continue receiving AGOA benefits.

He said the CAR engaged in gross violations of internationally recognised human rights and hadn’t made progress towards establishing the protection of internationally recognised worker rights, rule of law, and political pluralism.

Regarding Niger and Gabon, he said the two were also not making any advancements in relation to political pluralism and the rule of law.

Uganda was flagged for similar transgressions to the CAR.

Biden said these four, despite intensive engagement with the US, failed to address any of America’s concerns about their non-compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria.

The US president said he intended to terminate their participation as of 1 January 2024 but would continue to assess them.

Several African leaders will meet with their US counterparts when the AGOA Summit kicks off in Johannesburg.