Alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield, wife & 2 co-accused denied bail

CAPE TOWN - Alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, will remain behind bars as the case against them continues in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

The couple and two other men have been denied bail after being arrested on 29 September.

A fifth accused in the matter did not apply for bail.

Stanfield, Johnson, Johannes Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brandt all face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, common assault, robbery, fraud and contravening Section 9 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

In court papers, Johnson alleges that the BMW vehicle in the theft charge was owned by a girlfriend of one of her employees.

She further alleges that she paid the deposit on the BMW and the woman then financed the balance.

Johnson also claims that the woman's boyfriend stole more than R1 million from her business.

The State's case implicates all of the accused in stealing the vehicle in June this year.

Stanfield and Brandt were then allegedly involved in various violent acts and a shooting related to the case on 7 September.

The accused will remain behind bars until 5 February when they are set to appear in court again.