AGOA future critical after US officials table lifespan expansion bill

The bill seeks to extend the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, which allows for African economies to benefit from duty-free access to the United States’s economy trade market, to September 2045.

JOHANNESBURG - The future of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will come into sharp focus this week after United States (US) officials tabled a bill for the expansion of its lifespan.

AGOA, legislated by the US Congress, allows some African economies to benefit from duty-free access to the mega economy’s trade market.

Trade ministers from South Africa and the US and several African countries are expected to meet in Johannesburg from Wednesday, as the continent’s most industrialised economy hosts the annual summit.

Earlier in October, US Senator John Kennedy introduced the AGOA Extension Act of 2023 in part to dampen China’s influence on the African region.

Under the bill, the US piece of legislation would be extended by another two decades to September 2045.

The US Congress last extended AGOA in 2015.

Director at the Trade Law Centre Trudi Hartzenberg said an extension could help boost investor confidence.

“The longer we can have certainty about the arrangement, the better for attracting the kind of quality investment that we need, which will also help us to achieve the objectives of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement Area and our own development agenda.”

While the US believed it had compelling arguments for a 20-year extension, it’s understood some African countries are only in favour of an extension until 2035.