AA expects lower fuel prices to remain in place during festive season

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said the factors that influenced Tuesday night's decrease like oil output and supply were likely to stay in place in the near future.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said it expects the decrease in fuel prices to remain in place throughout the festive season.

Relief is on the way for motorists tonight as fuel prices for petrol and diesel are set to decrease by R1.78 and 85 cents a litre respectively.

However, the price of petrol is still R2 higher than it was at the beginning of the year.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said the factors that influenced tonight's decrease like oil output and supply are likely to stay in place in the near future.

"And obviously, the supply chains for oil and fuel are still very good and are unaffected by the issues in the Israel-Hamas conflict, so at the moment the outlook is positive but as always, let's see what the numbers give us in November to determine what we're going to get in December."

Beard said while the decrease in diesel is encouraging for the retail sector, it is unlikely to result in food becoming cheaper.

"Obviously, one would expect you would see a huge decrease in prices now but what would rather happen is that those sectors will wait for consistent decreases over a period of time and see what the impact of that will be on their bottom line and their prices so I don't think you're going to see an immediate impact now."