Wife of slain politician Loyiso Nkohla hopes to see justice served

Nyameka Nkohla was at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday where one of the men accused of shooting and killing her husband made a brief appearance.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of slain politician and community leader, Loyiso Nkohla, said that she would not rest until justice was served for her husband's murder.

Nyameka Nkohla was at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday where one of the men accused of shooting and killing her husband made a brief appearance.

Lukisa Tshabile is one of the men who allegedly gunned down Nkohla in Philippi on 17 April this year.

The NPA said that Tshabile also faced about 17 other charges related to the case.

The State told the court that Tshabile and three others shot and killed Nkohla after being hired by a mastermind.

Nyameka said that she had mixed feelings about what transpired in court on Monday.

"It's a very difficult day for me. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of anger, there's a sense of happiness in as much as that doesn't sound right but at least I can see a glimpse of hope that my husband will finally get the justice that he deserves."

Nyameka told the Eyewitness News that she still finds it difficult to make peace with her husband's death.

"The people that killed him, really... I mean look at that young man there. I'd love to know what was going through his mind when he did what he did because I don't even think he knew who Loyiso was."

The case is set to continue in court on 6 November.