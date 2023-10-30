Venue for inquiry into Usindiso building fire only has 1 fire escape - COJ

The inquiry's chairperson, Justice Sisi Khampepe, announced the postponement of proceedings on Monday morning after it was served with a notice by Joburg EMS that the venue was not in compliance with the city's fire safety regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - An attorney representing the City of Joburg at the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire said that the venue used to hold proceedings only had one fire escape route.

The inquiry's chairperson, Justice Sisi Khampepe, announced the postponement of proceedings on Monday morning after it was served with a notice by Joburg EMS that the venue was not in compliance with the city's fire safety regulations.

A city of Joburg legal representative insists the commission was warned by EMS officials on Thursday last week about fire hazards in the venue. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/YNO37jW8XU ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2023

The commission was appointed by the Gauteng government to investigate the possible causes of the blaze that killed 77 people in Marshalltown in August.

Last week, the commission heard that the Usindiso building had no fire safety systems and emergency escape routes were blocked with cardboard material.

While firefighters have told the commission that the Usindiso building was a disaster waiting to happen, they've sent a similar message to the commission of inquiry probing the fire, that the venue used to hold proceedings doesn't comply with fire safety regulations.

An attorney representing the City of Joburg, Tshiamo Sedumedi, said that the municipality's by-laws required the venue to have more than one emergency exit route.

"At some point on Friday, the headcount exceeded 25, which is why the EMS had to then issue that notice to the commissioners."

According to the city's emergency management by-laws, any business that fails to comply with regulations is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine on conviction.