uSindiso building fire inquiry a waste of govt resources - ActionSA's Ngobeni

On Monday, the commission was postponed indefinitely after it received notice from Joburg Emergency Management Services that the venue does not meet the city's safety standards.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA chairperson in Gauteng, Funzi Ngobeni, has described the commission of inquiry into the uSindiso building fire as a waste of government resources.

On Monday, the commission was postponed indefinitely after it received notice from Joburg Emergency Management Services that the venue does not meet the city's safety standards.

The commission was instituted to probe the possible causes of the overnight fire that killed 77 people in Marshalltown in August.

READ: Venue for inquiry into uSindiso building fire only has 1 fire escape - COJ

Ngobeni said he found it ironic that the inquiry probing the possible causes of the fire has held its proceedings at a venue that doesn't meet fire safety regulations.

He said this goes to prove that by-laws in the City of Johannesburg are not implemented and there was no consequence for management to hold officials accountable for failing to meet safety standards.

"Someone took the initiative to look at the compliance of this building and they realised that it is not meeting the requirements. And that's what needs to happen across the city. We've got officials who are not doing anything but are getting paid each and every month."

Ngobeni said he doesn't believe the inquiry was necessary as he claims that it won't bring justice for the 77 people who died in the blaze.