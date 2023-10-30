UNISA criticises Nzimande's decision to place it under administration

This comes despite Nzimande being disallowed from placing the institution under administration by the Pretoria High Court.

JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa (UNISA)’ management has criticised the timing of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's decision to place the university under administration, as students prepare to

sit for end-of-year exams.

The minister placed the institution under administration for 24 months – with former University of Johannesburg vice chancellor professor Ihron Rensburg appointed as its administrator.

As UNISA’s management approached the courts over Nzimande placing the institution under administration, it said the timing of this is insensitive to the staff and students as exams are underway.

Nzimande’s decision follows a recommendation by independent assessor Themba Mosia after an investigation into the university revealed poor financial management and maladministration.

Earlier this month, the Pretoria High Court issued an interdict against this decision that is set to be in place until the matter is finalised by the court.

The management said it’s not fighting Nzimande however, it believes he should abide by the prescripts of the law.