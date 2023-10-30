SADTU calls on CT communities to support schools during matric exams

Scores of grade 12s on Monday started what is arguably the most stressful but important period of their schooling careers - their matric finals.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) has pleaded with communities to support schools while the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations are underway.

Apart from the normal exam stress and anxiety, scores of learners are having to deal with fear for their own safety, as rival gang violence plagues a number of Cape Town communities.

Manenberg and Hanover Park are among several communities concerned about their matriculants having to write their final exams amidst ongoing deadly gang violence.

SADTU's Nomusa Cembi: "We are aware that in some places, learners are studying to the sound of gunshots in areas like Manenberg. We urge communities to be friends of their schools and do all to protect learners as well as schools and teachers during this period. We urge communities to allow learners to write in peace."

With Day 1 and English Paper 1 done and dusted, some matriculants have shared with Eyewitness News how they feel about writing their finals.

"I feel OK. I am a bit stressed but I think if I just stay focused, I should stay calm," one matric said.

"I feel very prepped for these exams. I feel like the emotion that's strongest is probably my anxiety because I'm just so nervous about not doing well," another one said.

"The emotion I feel the strongest is probably nervousness because we don't know what to expect that they're going to ask," another said.

"I feel like I've prepared well as I've focused on subjects I personally struggled with and I think that the prelims and past papers have helped me a lot with preparation," one grade 12 pupil added.