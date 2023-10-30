Ramaphosa to answer questions on SARB in final Q&A session in Parly this week

This week will be the last time that President Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana face the National Assembly in the final parliamentary term.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will address members of Parliament (MPs) on key issues this week.

Godongwana will deliver his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) at the City Hall on Wednesday, while Ramaphosa will face another question-and-answer session before MPs the next day.

But the main event will be Godongwana's MTBPS, where he’s expected to respond to the government’s spending plans, its shrinking finances and spiralling debt.

Godongwana will also introduce several Section 77 or “Money” bills including the Adjustments Appropriation Bill, Rates and Monetary Amounts and the amendment of Revenue Laws Bill as well as the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.

Ramaphosa must be answerable to questions about the South African Reserve Bank, and whether he has engaged anyone to determine how the central bank can be more accountable to Parliament.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen will ask Ramaphosa what the reasons were for the drastic budget cuts to government departments, which he says will have a negative impact on the government’s delivery of frontline services at a time when citizens are being “battered by a cost-of-living crisis”.

Other highlights on this week’s parliamentary agenda include ministers in the peace and security cluster who will give oral replies in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.