Operalia, the World Cup of Opera, hits the streets of Cape Town

Operalia, the world’s most prestigious competition was established by the iconic Spanish singer and conductor Placido Domingo.

CAPE TOWN - The Operalia singing competition hailed as the World Cup of Opera is currently underway in Cape Town.

He launched the world's foremost opera competition at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on Monday.

The competition, celebrating its 30th anniversary is being held for the first time on African soil.

Two South African opera singers Pretty Yende and Levy Sekgapane won the Operalia competition in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

Five South African singers are among 34 contestants from 16 countries worldwide - taking part in this year's edition of Operalia.

Nombulelo Yende is one of the South African singers vying for the first prize money of more than $200,000.

Yende told Eyewitness News that she's very excited to represent her country.

"I think the most important thing more than the competition it's the opportunity to audition and sing for the jury that's there, because those people are the most important people in our young singers' career especially when you're starting out."

Two quarterfinals will be held on Monday and Tuesday afternoon followed by the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Then the final round will be held on Sunday.