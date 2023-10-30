MTBPS: Godongwana plans to raise borrowing to cushion the blow of budget cuts

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana admitted at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s annual Inclusive Growth Forum over the weekend that the Treasury has had to make some tough calls on government spending.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has suggested that this week’s mid-term budget will be grim as he warns of government coffers running dry by March next year if something is not done to clean up poor public finances.

Gondogwana will table the mid-term budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

He admitted at the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s annual Inclusive Growth Forum over the weekend that the Treasury has had to make some tough calls on government spending.

READ: SA will be penniless by April 2024 if it doesn’t cut expenditure: Godongwana

Some of the proposed cuts have drawn fierce criticism, with some unions rejecting the idea of implementing austerity measures.

The country continues to face a fiscal crunch, with its debt fast approaching the R5 trillion mark.

Godongwana now says he plans to raise borrowing to cushion the blow of the looming budget cuts.

This is despite public finances already being throttled by the existing debt servicing costs.

“We have been forced to bump up borrowing a bit, more than we had predicted in the year because if we didn’t do that, the cuts would have been more massive.”

Poor revenue collection and stagnant economic growth have made matters worse.

“If we project the loss of revenue over the next few months up to the beginning of the year, we are going to have a serious challenge. The reserve bank is saying sooner or later, we are going to run out of cash.”

The minister says while the picture looks grim, he’ll also use the opportunity to highlight the good that’s been happening.

Gondogwana is expected to table the mid-term policy statement at 2pm on Wednesday.