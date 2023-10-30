Lotto results: Saturday, 28 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 28 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 36, 41, 43, 46, 51 B: 25
Lotto Plus 1: 11, 19, 23, 34, 39, 52 B: 25
Lotto Plus 2: 26, 27, 32, 43, 46, 48 B: 47
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
