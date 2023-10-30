KZN's Dube-Ncube urges parents, communities to support matric during exams

The province has the highest number of matriculants registered to write the final exam.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has called on parents to allow matriculants to focus on their final exams without any disruption.

This as matriculants started their final exams for the National Senior Certificate on Monday.

The province has the highest number of matriculants registered to write the final exam.



Premier Dube-Ncube visited the Umlazi Comprehensive Tech High School.

"To parents and to the communities, we want to say please support our learners and our educators. Do not disturb them, this is their last chance; this is their life."

She said that any disturbance could affect a child’s academic future.

“If you break the life of our child at this time, you would have destroyed that child. You would have really killed the future of this child.”