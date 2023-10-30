INSIDE EWN | Senzo Meyiwa 9 years on: Will SA get the closure so many want?

This week marked nine years since the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, with the mystery behind his death continuing to consume the lives of many.

JOHANNESBURG - The State and defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have been battling it out over confession statements made by some of the men accused of the football star’s murder.

The State led evidence from police officers and a magistrate who were part of taking confessions from Bongani Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

While the State insisted Ntanzi and Sibiya made the confessions on their involvement in Meyiwa’s murder freely and voluntarily, the defence sought to prove they were beaten and tortured to sign the already written statements.

This week also marked nine years since the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

While the death of Senzo Meyiwa brought sent shock waves through South Africa, the mystery behind his death has continued to consume the lives of many.

The gallery in the Pretoria High Court is usually filled by police, Correctional Services officials, and family members, but there are also members of the public who are determined to find out exactly what happened to their favourite football star.

Eyewitness News spoke to Peter Makhubela, an unemployed man from Soshanguve who spends his days in the court. He had been commissioned by the community to listen to the trial and report back to them.

Makhubela said many in his community could not afford to watch live streams of the trial, so they relied on his reports every day.

Makhubela said his community contributed towards his taxi fare monthly and waited eagerly every day to hear his reports.

Meanwhile, last week the court heard from Magistrate Vivian Cronje, who took Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statement, and an interpreter, who confirmed that Ntanzi had his rights explained to him when he confessed in June 2020.

But Cronje conceded that Ntanzi’s detention was irregular, as he had not appeared in court for over 48 hours as stipulated by law.

The defence also questioned the entries in a prison occurrence book which showed that Ntanzi was booked out of his cell for over 18 hours overnight on the day before he made his first confession statement before a police officer.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo asked the State for more entries from an occurrence book to clarify where Ntanzi was between 4:50 AM when he was booked out of his cell, to 7:30 AM when he appeared before Lieutenant-Colonel Mohale Raphadu to confess.