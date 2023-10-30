Increasing taxes will not resolve SA's fiscal crisis, says DA ahead of MTBPS

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will not support any more debt transfers from ailing state-owned companies when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will not support any more debt transfers from ailing state-owned companies when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday.

It also said it would not support any proposal to increase taxes.

On Monday, the party shared its alternative budget proposals it says are designed to save money as the country’s deficit widens beyond February predictions.

The DA said that government’s failed economic policies had put the country in one of its worst financial predicaments in years.

DA MP Dion George is predicting government will run out of money in December, three months before it says it will.

"What the minister needs to do is focus on growing the economy, not on increasing taxes, and having to cut in the wrong places."

Among the DA’s cost-saving proposals are eliminating expenditure on the national health insurance, the VIP protection and security services and reducing the number of millionaire managers in the civil service.

"Increasing tax will not resolve the fiscal crisis. The South African economy is beset by one of the most onerous tax regimes in the world."

The DA added that it won’t be supporting any bailouts to SOEs, nor expenditure on a proposed holding company for parastatals.