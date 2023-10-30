Inanda mass murder suspects make first court appearance

Five people were killed in that shooting incident while another person was admitted to hospital.

DURBAN - The three men linked to a mass murder in the north of Durban have made their first appearance in court on Monday.

The trio faces charges of five counts of murder each, attempted murder, armed robbery and arson.

They were arrested just hours after the crime was committed in Inanda last week Wednesday.

The trio, all in their twenties, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court, Durban North on Monday afternoon.

They are linked to a mass shooting in Inanda.

An identity parade is yet to be conducted and this led to an application by media organisations to cover this case being opposed.

The three looked rather nervous as the court read out the list of charges they faced.

The case was postponed to 8 November 2023 for further investigation as well as a formal bail application.