Inanda mass killing suspects to appear in court

The trio is accused of shooting and fatally wounding five men on Wednesday.

DURBAN - The three men linked to the murder of five other men last Wednesday in Inanda, Durban, will make their first appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Monday.

In what they suspect to be a drug-related case, police on Wednesday found five men shot and killed inside an RDP house in Inanda, north of Durban.

But just hours later, they made a breakthrough and nabbed the three men linked to the mass killing on Thursday.

The trio was found with eight rounds of ammunition.

They face charges on charges of murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.