Gordhan: Transnet’s revenue falling short of being able to repay R130bn debt

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was responding to a written question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which asked the minister about the full details of the causes of Transnet’s ballooning debt.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that Transnet’s revenue fell way short of being able to repay the struggling state entity's R130 billion debt.

He said the increase in Transnet's debt related to capital investment in infrastructure and rolling stock procurement, which was mired in corruption and state capture.

Despite its ballooning debts, state logistics giant Transnet also reported an over R5 billion debt as rail volumes declined massively.

Minister Pravin Gordhan told Parliament that Transnet’s debt increased by R76.4 billion from R58.1 billion in 2012, to R134.5 billion in 2016.

Gordhan said the current debt was approximately R130 billion and the increase in debt related to capital investment in infrastructure, locomotives or rolling stock procurement.

Gordhan added that a portion of the debt was raised to fund the procurement of 1,064 locomotives, which has been subjected to the state capture inquiry.

The revenue generated, informed by tariffs charged and volumes moved over the years, has also not been “sufficient to repay a significant portion” of the debt raised in the years 2012 to 2016, said Gordhan.

He said that Transnet’s operational performance had constrained the company’s ability to reduce its debt levels.