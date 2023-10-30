Godongwana must do more to cushion the rising cost of living on SA's poor - DA

The party says too many people are living on the brink of hunger and government is not being proactive enough.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the finance minister to do more to cushion the blow of the rising cost of living, particularly on poorer communities.

The party says too many people are living on the brink of hunger and government is not being proactive enough.

It wants government to expand the list of tax-free food items and to cut fuel taxes.

The official opposition on Monday also shared its proposals for cutting costs in government ahead of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) being tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

The DA's Dion George says his party supports the continuation of the R350 social relief of distress grant but that expanding the zero VAT-rated basket of food items is also necessary to help poor households.

"The expanded list must include bone-in-chicken, beef, tinned beans, wheat flour, margarine, peanut butter, baby food, tea, coffee and soup powder."

George added that government’s fuel taxing model was also unsustainable and further driving up the cost of food and transportation.

"The fuel taxes and levies are too high, structurally, and they must be reduced and we’ve made a proposal on that."

The DA says increasing VAT will also disproportionately impact poorer households.