Ex-Bok coach De Villiers hopes RWC win spurs govt to do more for SA

Peter de Villiers said he hoped this time all the hard work that went into the Springboks' victory would not be in vain.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springboks rugby coach, Peter de Villiers, says he hopes the team's record-breaking Rugby World Cup victory can spur government to do more for the country.

De Villiers, who coached the Springboks from 2008 to 2011, said he was grateful for the team's World Cup win and it's something South Africans should all cherish.

"We had the same opportunity in 1995 when our country needed it so much and we won that World Cup but we never leveraged on that opportunity to build a nation."

"So, I hope this time around we will have a government that will build on what we achieved and use this opportunity to turn back to the people."

The Boks are set to return home before midday on Tuesday.

Later this week, fans can join in the celebrations with the Springboks when the victory tour parading the Web Ellis trophy kicks off in Pretoria on Thursday.

The tour will then move to Johannesburg and Soweto before making its way to Cape Town on Friday and then Durban on Saturday.

The Springboks will end the parade in East London on Sunday.