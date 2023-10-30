Eskom to hand over load shedding operations for most of Joburg to City Power

From next week Monday, City Power will be in charge of implementing rotational power cuts – the move will see some areas which are load shed by City Power remain on a two-hour schedule even during stages 5 and higher.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will hand over load shedding operations to Joburg City Power in a bid to safeguard the integrity and stability of the national grid.

From November, City Power will now oversee load shedding operations for most of the areas in Johannesburg, which were previously managed by Eskom.

These adjustments will introduce alterations to the load shedding schedules across the metro and Eskom’s coverage in Gauteng.

In a joint statement, City Power and Eskom have announced the transfer of load shedding operations in the majority of Johannesburg, marking a significant change in the city’s power supply management.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena: "As City Power, we have our processes, systems and also technical capabilities in place to take over the added load shedding operations as part of the new schedule. The revised block and schedules will be available for City Powe customers on the 6th of November."

There are a few areas in Johannesburg that will remain supplied by Eskom due to "technical complications".

The transfer comes as City Power’s infrastructure has been buckling under the weight of high levels of rolling power cuts, often leaving residents in the dark for prolonged hours.