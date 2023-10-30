Contingency plans in place to shield matric exams from load shedding: Motshekga

Explaining the measures in place, Angie Motshekga said all provincial education districts and schools have devised contingency plans, including backup generators.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education department says it has contingency plans in place to ensure that final matric exams are not interrupted by load shedding.

Thousands of candidates will sit for their first paper on Monday morning as exams kick off across the country.

Eskom has resumed load shedding with stage two of the rolling power cuts expected to continue until 4 pm on Monday.

The department said computer application technology and information technology exams were written last week without any power interruptions except for isolated incidents.

Minister Angie Motshekga said the affected students will be given an opportunity to rewrite.

Explaining the measures in place, Motshekga said all provincial education districts and schools have devised contingency plans, including backup generators.

“In South African sign home language, candidates' laptops will be fully charged before the start of the exam and the backup generators will also be in place”.