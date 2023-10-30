ConCourt slams State's reasons for failing to amend Immigration Act

In 2017, the Constitutional Court declared as unconstitutional sections of the Immigration Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has slammed the reasons provided by the State for failing to amend the Immigration Act.

It was ordered to do so more than six years ago.

It includes a section which doesn’t provide that an undocumented foreigner, detained for deportation, has to to appear before a court within 48 hours, like other accused persons.

The order was suspended for two years to give Parliament a chance to amend the legislation.

But it still hasn’t and that’s now led to confusion around the current position in law, which, in turn, led to the Department of Home Affairs going back to the Constitutional Court in May this year to ask for a revival of the suspension of the 2017 order.

In a ruling handed down on Monday, the Constitutional Court agreed there was now clarity and certainty required.

But it maintained that it couldn’t extend a suspension period after it had expired and so instead issued a supplementary order which lays out the process to be followed pending the enactment of remedial legislation.

It's unclear when that may be.

In the meantime, though, the Home Affairs Minister and director-general have been slapped with personal costs order over the "shambolic litigation", - in which Lawyers for Human Rights, despite being the applicant in the original case, was not even joined.

The court has further slammed the reasons advanced by the director-general for missing the original deadline to amend the legislation.

The list included the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s fire at Parliament, which the court labelled "wholly unsustainable".