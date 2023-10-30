CALS application to join challenge of SA's rape & sexual offences laws granted

Local non-governmental organisation, the Embrace Project, and a young woman who was raped in 2018 are challenging the defence that an accused in these kinds of cases subjectively believed, in their own mind, that there was consent.

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) has joined a potentially game-changing challenge to the country’s laws around rape and other sexual offences.

Local non-governmental organisation, the Embrace Project, and a young woman who was raped in 2018 are challenging the defence that an accused in these kinds of cases subjectively believed, in their own mind, that there was consent.

CALS appeared in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, to apply to be joined to the case.

The application was unopposed and the centre’s head of gender justice, Sheena Swemmer, says it has now been granted.

Swemmer says they’re excited about the outcome.

“It allows the case to open up to deal with the sexual offences law and issues relating thereto in a more holistic way I think.”

When that will be remains to be seen.

For now, Swemmer says they’re awaiting the State’s opposing papers.

“So, once we've got those, we've got 15 days to file our heads and hopefully in the first quarter of next year [2024] we will be heard.”