AGOA: Business reps calls for calmer tones on Israel-Palestine conflict

While America has been firmly standing by Israel in its retaliatory attacks on Gaza, South Africa’s government has been calling for a ceasefire and unapologetically declaring it stands with the people of Palestine.

JOHANNESBURG - Some in the business community are calling for calmer tones on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict as South Africa prepares to host its American counterparts for a three-day African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum this week.

Representatives from both the Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) say continuing with AGOA is in the best interest of the country and the African continent.

Business has found itself in the crosshairs of government and its US counterpart over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This has seen some leaders raising concern over the impact of South Africa’s geo-political standing on its economy.

The AGOA forum will place in the country, once again, on opposites with the US, this time over the Israel–Palestine conflict.

The BBC’s Gregory Mofokeng said they're looking forward to more conversations with the Americans about building a better working relationship.

"We are hoping to have calmer tones when the US is here so that we can have a much more certain environment within which to operate."

BUSA’s Cas Coovadia said the business community believes South Africa must stick to its policy of non-alignment.

He said the task of managing geo-political issues lies with government.

"We can't run away from it, it’s a real issue and I think government needs to deal with it in a way that puts South Africa first and makes sure our relationships with the US are maintained."

The summit will kick off on Thursday at the Nasrec Expo Centre.