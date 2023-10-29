Unisa to challenge Nzimande's decision to place institution under administration

The minister on Friday announced that he was placing the institution under administration for 24 months, with former UJ vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg appointed as its administrator.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa's (UNISA) management said it would be challenging Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's decision to place the university under administration.

The minister on Friday announced that he was placing the institution under administration for 24 months, with former University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor Professor Ihron Rensburg appointed as its administrator.

In October, Nzimande was blocked through an interdict from doing so, with the Pretoria High Court issuing an order for the Minister to withdraw his intention to place the university under administration.

Unisa management said the minister’s decision is not only insensitive but also ill-timed as students are in the middle of their exams.

It said the decision is premature and is in contempt of court, as the matter is yet to be finalised.

Nzimande's decision follows a recommendation by independent assessor Themba Mosia after an investigation into the university revealed poor financial management and maladministration.

The institution said it has approached the court on an urgent basis to deal with the matter.

It has urged students and staff to remain calm amid all this and continue with their duties as usual.

Rensburg is expected to commence his work at the institution as an administrator.