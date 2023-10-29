Springboks' historic RWC win reflective of SA's resilience and unity - Parly

Parliament joined the outpour of congratulatory messages to the national rugby team after they won the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s presiding officers said the Springboks' historic victory in Saturday night’s nail-biting match was more than just about rugby, it was a reflection of South Africa’s enduring resilience, unity, and the rich tapestry of its diverse cultures.

The National Assembly joined an outpour of congratulatory messages to the four-time world rugby champions.

“As they hoisted the Webb-Ellis trophy, they did not only raise a symbol of athletic prowess but also the hopes and dreams of the entire nation,” said spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

“South Africa stands taller, prouder, and more united today, reminding the world of our remarkable journey and [the] incredible nation [that] we continue to build.”

At the same time, several political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the Democratic Alliance (DA) joined in on the celebrations of the momentous achievement.

The DA said this victory would forever be one of South Africa’s shining examples of sportsmanship and excellence.

The Boks are the first test rugby nation to win the Webb Ellis Trophy back-to-back.

The main opposition’s spokesperson for Sport, Arts, and Culture, Tshepo Mhlongo, hailed the champions for their tenacity and resilience.

“We are champions again. You did it last night. The sky lights up the gleam and gold. We are proud of you defending champions. We are the world champions… The cup is back at home again.”