Severe weather warning issued for parts of SA into Monday

KZN Cogta has issued a weather warning for at least 13 of the province's municipalities, while the SAWS has cautioned Gauteng, southwestern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of the North West and the Free State to also be alert.

DURBAN - Thirteen of KwaZulu-Natal’s 54 municipalities are at risk of being affected by predicted heavy downpours.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Cooperative Governance issued a warning of expected severe weather on Saturday night.

The warning follows an alert from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) of severe thunderstorms, hail, heavy downpours, and strong winds across parts of the coastal province.

There is also concern about infrastructure damage as a result.

The latest warning comes just days after over a thousand homes were destroyed by similar weather, which resulted in the loss of at least eight lives.

KZN cooperative governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi:

“The disruptive rain will affect the following municipalities - eThekwini metro, Ray Nkonyeni, Umzumbe, Umdoni, kwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, uMlalazi, Big 5 Hlabisa, uMhlathuze and Inkosi Mtubatuba local municipalities.”

Severe thunderstorms are also expected in parts of the country on Sunday going into Monday, additionally warned the SAWS.

The weather service said temperatures were expected to drop on Sunday, with rainfall and heavy winds expected.

Forecaster, Kgolofelo Mahlangu:

"Then we have a warning for severe thunderstorms again for Gauteng, southwestern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of the North West, and the eastern parts of the Free State."