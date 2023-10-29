R3.3bn budget set to build bridges in rural areas over 3 years - Zikalala

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure announced that 134 bridges would be constructed in six provinces through the Welisizwe Bridges Construction Project.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure announced a budget of R3.3 billion to construct bridges in rural areas over the next three years.

The department said it would be building 134 bridges through the Welisizwe Bridges Construction Project, which would be carried out in six provinces.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, said the project will target rural areas where there has been a backlog in the construction of bridges.

Provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, have been faced with infrastructure challenges where bridges have been destroyed as a result of heavy rains.

Zikalala said those areas would also be prioritised.

"This situation deprives learners of the opportunity when it rains to go to school and for the community to access to services that they need. So, we are expediting, we are pushing and the coordination is tight."