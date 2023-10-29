Nche thanks SAns for World Cup support, Kolisi gives Nienaber emotional send-off

South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 in a nail-biting 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France to retain the trophy they won in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok forward Ox Nche thanked South Africans for their support during the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

Nche featured in seven matches throughout the competition and played an integral role in finishing off games coming off the bench.

“I love all South Africans all over the world. Thank you for the support and we appreciate you. It means more than you actually think for us and even in our preparation for this game, it was all about us as a team. It's not just about the guys who are on tour."

BYE NIENABER

The ruby team's captain, Siya Kolisi, gave coach Jacques Nienaber an emotional send-off after the final.

The World Cup final was Nienaber's last game in charge of the team.

Nienaber took over in 2020 and oversaw a series win against the British and Irish Lions before coaching the team to a fourth Webb Ellis trophy.

“It’s been a huge honour for me and a huge privilege too, and your family – your wife and kids. I appreciate you. We love you as a team, not as a coach, but as a person. Thank you and we honour you as a team and I hope that you’re proud of us. All the best to where you're going, they’ll be lucky to have you.”

COPING WITH PRESSURE

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard said the way that the team coped with pressure during the Rugby World Cup was a major factor in retaining the trophy.

Pollard kicked all 12 points in the final against New Zealand.

Pollard was initially left out of the squad due to injury but was brought into the camp after an injury to Malcolm Marx during the tournament.

“Four years ago, it was a bit more unexpected, to be honest. This time around there was a big expectancy on us as a group from ourselves and our country. There was a bit more pressure this time around to come out under all that pressure, especially with the route we had to take to win this World Cup. It’s unbelievable and probably the toughest road ever. It’s unbelievable for the lads."