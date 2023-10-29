Load shedding remains suspended until Sunday afternoon
The power utility said it would continue to monitor electricity demand, before giving an update on the load shedding schedule for the coming week.
JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will continue to be suspended until Sunday afternoon before the rolling power cuts resume at 4 p.m.
The utility has suspended load shedding for a week, due to sufficient generation capacity.
Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena:
"Eskom will continue to monitor the power system and publish the week ahead outlook on Sunday. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur."