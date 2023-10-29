JMPD investigating alleged attack on motorist by officers

The incident - which was caught on camera took place in Randburg on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is investigating the alleged assault of a motorist by police officers.

According to the JMPD, an altercation ensued between the motorist and the officers over an expired licence disk.

The department confirmed that the motorist suffered injuries to his head and torso from the incident.

It has condemned this incident and has launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident comes as eight VIP Protection Unit officers face several charges of assault, pointing a firearm, and causing malicious damage to property, relating to an incident where they allegedly beat up civilians on the side of the N1 highway in July.