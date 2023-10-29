IN PICS, VIDEO: SA reacts to thrilling RWC final as Springboks retain title

The Springboks prevailed to win a third successive knockout match in the World Cup tournament with a 12-11 victory over the All Blacks, adding to their titles in 1995, 2007, and 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday to claim a record fourth title.

The tight, edgy encounter took place at a rain-soaked Stade de France where defence ruled and the All Blacks lost captain Sam Cane to a first-half red card for a high tackle.

But the Springboks prevailed to win a third successive knockout match in this tournament by a point and add to their titles in 1995, 2007 and 2019.

Here is the night told in videos and pictures:

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi with President Cyril Ramaphosa on 28 October 2023 ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Picture: GCIS

South Africa vs New Zealand at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on 28 October 2023. Both teams sing their respective national anthems ahead of the official start of the game. Picture: GCIS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa and other officials in France as the Springboks took on the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

A supporter's emotional reaction while watching the Rugby World Cup final clash between South Africa and New Zealand on 28 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Delighted supporters as South Africa beat New Zealand to clinch its fourth World Rugby Cup title on 28 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles