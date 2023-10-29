ATM confident of potential to gain ground in parts of KZN towards 2024

With the party saying it wants to grow during the 2024 general elections, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula on Saturday said the party has also set its eyes on the highly contested province.

This as the party held a gathering in Durban on Saturday ahead of its manifesto launch in December.

“The reasons why we even decided to come to KZN was because we know the potential the organisation has here,” said leader Vuyo Zungula.

He said people are showing an interest in the party.

"The fact that in the rain that we are experiencing now, but people are out in numbers clearly shows the commitment they have towards the organisation."