Sonke Gender Justice welcomes shared parental leave court ruling

The court ruled on Wednesday that new parents could share the four months of leave that was previously reserved for new mothers.

JOHANNESBURG - Sonke Gender Justice has welcomed a Johannesburg High Court ruling during the week, that found new parents could share the four months of leave that was previously reserved for mothers.

The ruling also found that parents who adopt or have children via surrogacy - and previously received less leave than those who biologically gave birth, should be entitled to the same leave regime.

The ruling still needs to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court, but Bafana Khumalo, the co-executive director of Sonke Gender Justice, which was one of the applicants, said they are confident.

“The judgment was not just a whim, the judge pointed very, very meticulously to how the current act is an affront of our constitutional provisions, and he gave clear linkages in terms of Section 8 and 9 of our Constitution that speaks to issues of equality and dignity, and therefore we cannot see the Constitutional Court not confirming this judgment.”

Khumalo said their research shows that when both parents play a role in their child's lives, there is less propensity for gender-based violence.

“We see particularly us men improve our health-seeking behaviour because when you bond with your child you really want to be there when your child goes to high school, when your child goes to university.

“It changes our attitudes about ourselves but also about those that are close to us. So, just by this intervention, the spinoffs are enormous in addressing many of the challenges we are finding in our society.”