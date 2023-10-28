PowerBall results: Friday, 27 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 27 October 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 16, 17, 21, 31, 36 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 18, 33, 34 PB: 15

For more details visit the National Lottery website.