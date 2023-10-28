Police call for responsible fun at fanparks as fans watch rugby cup final

Officials said measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of these gatherings before, during, and after the game.

JOHANNESBURG - Police will be monitoring fan parks on Saturday, as thousands of people are expected to gather in public areas to watch the World Cup rugby final in France.

The Springboks take on the All Blacks on Saturday, with South Africa looking to defend its title yet again.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said this will form part of Operation Shanela.

"The SAPS [South African Police Service] calls for the full co-operation of members of the public who will be at public viewing venues to conduct themselves responsibly. The SAPS cautions citizens to be extra vigilant of their surroundings while celebrating."