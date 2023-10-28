KZN Red Cross Society still assisting communities affected by severe weather

KwaZulu-Natal was last week hit by heavy rains and strong winds, resulting in infrastructure damage, with over 1,000 homes destroyed in parts of the province, and eight confirmed deaths.

DURBAN - The South African Red Cross Society in KwaZulu-Natal said its teams are still assisting those affected by severe weather conditions.

Last week, the province was hit by heavy rains and strong winds, which led to several infrastructure damages.

Over 1,000 homes were destroyed in parts of the province, while a total of eight people were confirmed dead.

Thousands of the severe weather victims are still displaced after the inclement conditions left them homeless a week ago.

While the government has visited the area, essentials continue to be a need for affected residents.

The Red Cross’s Siyabonga Hlatshwayo said their teams are still on the ground.

“Teams were deployed to distribute relief to those who were affected, supporting those that have lost their loved ones with psycho support, and also distributing blankets and hygiene pack.”

ETHEKWINI ISSUED WEATHER WARNING

Meanwhile, residents living in eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have been warned to brace for heavy rains.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that the city should expect heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

Rains with strong thunderstorms began on Friday night already. With the rain hitting hard, the municipality has urged motorists to also be alert.

The city is still recovering from the 2022 floods, which damaged infrastructure.

Disaster management teams have also been deployed following the warning.