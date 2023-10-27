WC police offer R30k reward for information on kidnapped baby Ivakele Yeko

December will mark a year since baby Ivakele Yeko was kidnapped by an unknown woman in the Somerset West CBD.

CAPE TOWN - December will mark a year since baby Ivakele Yeko was kidnapped by an unknown woman in the Somerset West CBD.

The little boy was with his caregiver when he was abducted at just six months old.

It's understood the nanny left the baby and his older sister with a woman she didn't know when that person offered to buy the children something to eat.

The five-year-old girl was later dropped off a distance from her Nomzamo home and walked the rest of the way but little Ivakele disappeared.

In April, police received information that suggested the baby had possibly been seen in Pietermaritzburg, Kwazulu-Natal.

But detectives have not yet been able to find the child or his kidnapper.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said that the SAPS was now offering a cash reward of up to R30,000 for information that will lead to Ivakele's safe return.

"Khayelitsha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are seeking the assistance of the public to trace 15-month-old Ivakele Imvano Yeko of Somerset West, who was last seen on the 5th of December 2022 at around 1 o'clock in the afternoon."