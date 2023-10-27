Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

Statistician- General Risenga Maluleke: 'We had to get field workers from other parts of the Western Cape. They could not accept the coloured population group or the black population group at their doorsteps.'

CAPE TOWN - Statistics South Africa said its Census faced delays in the Western Cape because its black and coloured field workers were not allowed inside certain households.

Statistician- General Risenga Maluleke briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on planning, monitoring and evaluation on Friday - about Census 2022 and some of the challenges they faced.

He said in the City of Cape Town metro they also struggled to get field workers because local residents said the pay was too little and they had to find workers from other parts of the province.

Maluleke gave members of Parliament a presentation on some key trends that came out of the Census data.

He also said at some stage the Western Cape started falling behind during the data collection, after failing to find field workers in Cape Town - which has the biggest population.

"Sixty five percent of the population is in the City of Cape Town and is largely the white population group. They could not take out field work so we could not get many people from their neighbourhoods to do the work because they say we are paying very little."

He said those who were working couldn’t enter certain households.

"We had to get field workers from other parts of the Western Cape. They could not accept the coloured population group or the black population group at their doorsteps."

Maluleke said the Census 2022 costs about R3.2 billion and rose from costing R10.32c per capita in 1996 to R64 in 2022.