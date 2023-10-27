Pakistan bat against Proteas as Hasan, Rabada miss out

South Africa are in a strong position with four wins in five games. Their captain Temba Bavuma is back after missing the last two games with a gastric problem.

CHENNAI - Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in their World Cup match against in-form South Africa in Chennai on Friday.

Pakistan have lost three matches in succession after winning their first two. They were forced to leave out fast bowler Hasan Ali who has a fever.

He is replaced by Mohammad Wasim while spinner Mohammad Nawaz comes in for Usama Mir in a like-for-like change.

Opener Reeza Hendricks has made way in one of three changes to the side that defeated Bangladesh by 149 runs in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada, who has a back injury, and Lizaad Williams are replaced by leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)