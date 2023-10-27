'Mighty Max' Kulati retains his crown at the IBFF World Championship

Eyewitness News has followed Kulati’s journey from when he first needed assistance in 2021 to get to Gauteng from Uitenhage, to him getting his pro-card and now to his defending his international title.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s first pro-wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati defended his title at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia.

Eyewitness News has followed Kulati’s journey from when he first needed assistance in 2021 to get to Gauteng from Uitenhage, to him getting his pro-card and now to his defending his international title.

“This win means a lot to me because it managed to open doors that I never thought that they will be open. It made my name ‘Max ’ become the talk of the town and the headlines and the most important thing is I'm managing to touch the hearts of young people,” said Kulati to Eyewitness News.

FILE: South Africa’s first pro-wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati defended his title at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.

The IBFF champion who missed out on competing at the wheelchair Universal Pro-Bodybuilder in Italy earlier this year due to funding, said his recent win would not be possible without the help of South Africans and his sponsors.

“To Glenryck I would like to thank you for being able to cover all my costs when I went to Slovenia. Because if it wasn't for you I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to raise the country’s flag high."

He also extended his gratitude to the South African Society of Physiotherapy and his assistant on the trip Nozikhumbuzo Nqokoto.

"And without Psycho Skull Supplements I wouldn’t have gotten my physic to the level that it is now. I’m really grateful to Lenard and Manny Manster Jardine for believing in me,” said an emotional Kulati.

On lessons learned from competing as an athlete is to remember to always bring your A-game to every competition, Kulati remarked.

FILE: Team South AFrica at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.

“Every athlete that competes on that stage wants to take what you have. So if you win a competition and relax afterwards I'm telling you someone else will come take your throne. For example, I'm the first wheelchair pro-bodybuilder in the African continent, so that puts me in a hot seat because everyone that comes after me wants to take over and become a champ like me.”

Dreamingly, the athlete talks of the stages he would like to be on, saying the 2024 IBFF Mr and Miss Universe is still on his list, and maybe a return to Slovenia to continue his dominance and win the title for a record third time.

FILE: South African bodybuilders Hansie Mokgoshi and Macethandile Kulati at the IBFF World Championship in Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.

IBFF All Africa Cup is the only pro-show in South Africa where pro-bodybuilders can attend and compete.

"IBFF is the only federation that has got a show here in SA for local pro. This means that pros in SA and Africa who can't go overseas and compete can now have a chance to compete here in SA. I want to be on the Mr Olympia stage and break and set records.”

On the development of sports Kualti said people with disabilities remain at a disadvantage as they desire to compete and take part in sport recreationally, however face serious challenges of resources and a generally inaccessible world if they're from a disadvantaged community.

FILE: South Africa's pro- wheelchair bodybuilder Macethandile "Max" Kulati competing in Koper Slovenia 2022. Picture: IBFF Federation/Facebook.

The athlete hopes to one day change the lives of people from his community and bring back hope to them and hopefully build a gym that is accessible to people of all abilities.

“There's this young boy named Tshepiso from my location and he’s disabled. This boy is so eager to join the gym but he can't because he can't afford a gym in town and also he can't go by public transportation due to his disability.”

He urged authorities to support sport in rural areas and help make a reality the dreams of people who want to make positive changes in their communities.

"I have a dream of opening a gym in my area so that I can be able to assist each and every child who comes from a disadvantaged home to have access to a gym that is a quality facility."